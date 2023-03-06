Displaced Saudi OFWs to get P10-K aid each – Ople

Filipino workers who have yet to receive their back wages and benefits from their former employers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will receive PHP10,000 each in humanitarian aid from the national government.

In a press release issued Monday, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople said the government would release P100 million to aid the OFWs while awaiting the result of the talks scheduled this month between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia regarding the back pay.

The fund will be shouldered by the department, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

'The DMW-OWWA and DSWD will provide PHP5,000 each for an estimated 10,000 workers-claimants, based on OWWA records. In all, the agencies will each allot PHP50 million to cover the financial grant,' she said.

The OWWA Board of Trustees' has approved the assistance during its meeting Monday.

Ople said that based on their record, over 100 Saudi claimants have passed away while waiting to collect the accumulated back wages from Saudi construction firms.

Saudi Oger Ltd., Mohammad Al Mojil Group, and other construction firms declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016, affecting almost 13,000 OFWs.

Records showed there are 8,829 claimants from Saudi Oger and 3,454 from Mohammad Al Mojil.

'The grant will be released directly to the claimants,' Ople said.

Meanwhile, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said their office will soon issue the implementing guidelines for the release of the funds.

'OWWA has sufficient funds for this humanitarian program, and we are ready to help the claimants, as we have done in the past,' he said.

Ople, at the same time, thanked DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian for extending assistance to Saudi-based workers during these difficult times.

At the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangko, Thailand, last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a dialogue where the issue of the unpaid OFWs was brought up.

The prince pledged that the Saudi government would shoulder the wage claims of some 10,000 OFWs who were displaced in 2015 and 2016.

The Saudi government, however asked for more time to iron out the details of the back pay

Source: Philippines News Agency