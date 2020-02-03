‘Disiplina Muna’ campaign launched in Pampanga

The city government here officially launched on Monday the Disiplina Muna national advocacy campaign.

The campaign is a brainchild of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to promote the culture of discipline among Filipinos and encourage all local government units (LGUs) to empower their respective communities in terms of participation.

Mayor Edwin Santiago, together with Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin, other city officials, heads of offices, and other sector representatives, led the launching through an oath-taking ceremony at the City Hall here, marking the beginning of their roles as frontrunners in guiding Fernandinos in the realization of the campaign.

A pledge of commitment was also signed as part of the launching activity.

Itong kampanya ng DILG, makatutulong sa ating mga Fernandinos upang mas mabigyan pa tayo ng tamang direksyon sa pagsunod sa mga simpleng batas, regulasyon, o alituntunin na akma sa salitang 'disiplina (This campaign of the DILG will guide Fernandinos how to obey simple laws, regulations, and direction that are appropriate to the world 'discipline', he said.

Meanwhile, City Local Government Operations Officer Marites Quillope said this campaign is an offshoot of the DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-121 mandating the road clearing operations of LGUs and other programs of the agency that aim to rebuild the discipline aspect of the Filipinos.

The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO), being the lead agency for the program, lined up several activities in relation to the campaign.

One of the programs is CPOSCO Barangay Deputation Program, a seminar and orientation for the officials and Bantay Bayan members of the city's barangays held over the weekend.

The activity was held as participants were to be deputized as CPOSCO Task Force Multipliers, enabling them to intensify anti-illegal parking and obstructions operations in their respective areas.

The CPOSCO will also hold a motorcade along MacArthur Highway on Feb. 5, alongside an operation on the city's major thoroughfares with the Land Transportation Office.

On Feb. 7, there will be a road safety orientation for the City College of San Fernando, Pampanga students at its Heroes Hall.

Source: Philippines News Agency