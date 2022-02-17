﻿’Disgruntled’ ex-NPA rebel yields in Nueva Ecija

A former member of the dismantled guerrilla front Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-Sierra Madre (KLG-SM) of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.

In an interview on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion, said alias “Ka Pado”, a former member of KLG-SM’s Squad Uno, also turned over his firearm and hand grenade to the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1PMFC) of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO).

Rubio said during a custodial debriefing, Ka Pado relayed that he was recruited to the terrorist organization by a member of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in Quezon City in 2016, and was assigned in the KLG-SM operating in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora.

However, the former rebel said he decided to lie low in 2019 after witnessing how his fellow comrades who died in armed encounters were denied a decent burial at their camp.

“Parang hayop lang na ibinaon sa lupa at hindi na ipinaalam pa sa mga kamag-anak nito. Paano kung sa akin mangyari yun? Simula noon nag-lie low na ako at naghanap ng posibleng makatulong sa akin upang makapagbagong-buhay (They were buried like an animal and their relatives were not not even informed about their death. What if it happened to me? Since then, I decided to lie low and look for someone who could possibly help me to start new life),” Ka Pado was quoted as saying.

The surrenderer said he is very thankful to the government for giving him a chance to start a new and peaceful life.

Meanwhile, Rubio said they have endorsed Ka Pado for enrollment in the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“We are preparing the necessary assistance to the surrenderer for his reintegration protocols under the government’s E-CLIP which offers free medical treatments, education, housing, and legal aid to rebels who will surrender,” Rubio said.

He also commended the troops for their hard work and dedication.

“Once again, we call on the remnants of KLG-SM to abandon the armed struggle and live peacefully. This is the right time to surrender due to unwavering support from the non-government agencies and local government units,” he said.

Col. Joseph Norwin Pasamote, the commander of the 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade, lauded the courage of Ka Pado as he encouraged him to support the peace and development programs of the government.

Maj. Gen. Andrew Costelo, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, said it is not surprising that Kadamay was involved in the recruitment of Ka Pado to the terrorist organization.

He advised everyone to be vigilant about the dubious activities of the communist terrorist groups’ front organization, especially this coming election.

“This is a clear link between the Kadamay and the communist terrorist groups, kaya pinapalakas natin ang ating information operations sa mga kalungsuran at kanayunan na huwag sumali sa mga prenteng grupo ng teroristang grupo gaya ng Kadamay (that is why we are intensifying our information operations in the cities and the communities not to join the front organizations of the terrorist groups like Kadamay),” Costelo added.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

