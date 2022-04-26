﻿Discounted rates at Paoay Lake water park pushed

The Ilocos Norte government is proposing to offer discounted rates to tourists visiting the Inflatable Island at the newly-opened Paoay Lake Water Park this summer.

A draft provincial ordinance 2022-04-100, which was certified as urgent by Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc, aims to slash its existing rates to lure more tourists to the area.

The provision of discounts ranging from 20 percent to 35 percent of “Play Pass” to travel agencies, operators, and corporate accounts is part of the provincial government’s strategy to further promote and market the newest outdoor attraction of Ilocos Norte, provincial tourism officer Aianree Raquel said on Tuesday.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Paoay Lake Water Park offers a two-hour inflatable Play Pass for PHP399, half-day for PHP499, and a whole day for PHP699.

The Ilocos Norte government is also proposing giving a special discount of up to 20 percent for individuals who are celebrating their birth month.

The water park also features a wide selection of refreshment drinks and a food menu with movie night every Saturday and acoustic night every Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office is launching its new tourism campaign featuring Lolita, a sexagenarian who is often left out at home but decided to travel to Ilocos Norte in search of adventure.

The new ad campaign features the natural beauty and culture of the province while highlighting strong family ties, values, and traditions

