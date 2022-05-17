﻿Discipline key to success of PH athletes in SEA Games

The Philippine kickboxing team, just like the other athletes, did not stop training even when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst.

Senator Francis Tolentino, president of the national sport association Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, said it was the team’s discipline that made possible their haul of two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals from the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Dalawang taon nag-training ang mga ‘to. Habang naka-lockdown, patuloy ‘yung kanilang pagsasanay. Galing sila ng Mountain Province (They trained for two years. While we were in lockdown, they continued to train. They are from Mountain Province) so they deserve the victory,” he said in an interview with People’s Television Network during the arrival of the kickboxers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.

Gina Iniong-Araos and Jean Claude Saclag retained their titles; Renalyn Daquel, Gretel De Paz, Zephania Ngaya, and Claudine Veloso brought home silver medals; and Emmanuel Cantores and Honorio Banario had a bronze apiece.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Committee on Sports, said Team Philippines is showing its “devotion to our country via sports” and vowed to continue to fight for their welfare and interests, regardless of the outcome of events.

“I wish the rest of the Team Philippines a very good luck as we defend our overall championship. The Filipino people are all behind you!” he said in a statement.

Banario said they will continue their training in Baguio City to prepare for incoming competitions.

“Of course, masaya kami kasi kami ‘yung na-select na mag-represent sa ating bansa. Ikinararangal namin na mapagmalaki ang Pilipinas sa larangan ng (Of course, we are happy that we were selected to represent our country. We are honored to be the pride of the Philippines in the field of) kickboxing,” he said in an interview.

As of 12 noon Monday, the Philippines has a 20-28-42 gold-silver-bronze haul, running third behind Vietnam (68-47-44) and Thailand (28-24-44).

Athletes from wushu, e-sports, jujitsu, basketball 3×3, rowing, and football have also returned from the biennial meet that was reset from November-December last year due to the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency