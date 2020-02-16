Discharged PUIs for Covid-19 now 336

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported that the total number of discharged persons under investigation (PUIs) for possible infection of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up to 336, from 330 on Saturday.

They have been allowed to go home after testing negative for the virus in two consecutive medical examinations.

Meanwhile, data from the agency's tracker team as of 3 p.m. Sunday showed that there are still 159 PUIs in the National Capital Region,93; Central Luzon,9; Central Visayas,1; CALABARZON,16; Western Visayas,2; Cagayan Valley,9; CAR, 14; Davao Region,3; Northern Mindanao,4; MIMAROPA,2; Ilocos Region,2; Bicol Region,1; SOCCSKSARGEN,1; CARAGA,1; and BARMM,1.

The DOH said the total number of PUIs has reached 498, including the three patients who tested positive for the disease.

They were the 44-year-old Chinese man who died on Feb. 1, the 38-year-old Chinese woman who was discharged on Saturday, and the 60-year-old Chinese woman who returned to China on January 31.

As of Saturday noon (Geneva time), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 50,054 confirmed cases of Covid-2019 in China and 526 cases outside China.

The WHO said the total number of deaths in China has reached 1,524 while the recorded mortality outside China remain two.

The WHO added that Egypt reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

It is the second country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to confirm a case, following a reported case from the African continent.

