Disaster damage assessment training set in Caraga

The Office of the Civil Defense in the Caraga Region (OCD-13) has set a four-day training to hone the knowledge and skills of the members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) on damage assessment in the area.

“The training will be conducted by the Capability Building and Training Section of the OCD-13 set on October 11 to 14,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

It added that RDRRMC members will undergo the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) Blended Training Course.

“Though the training will officially start on Oct. 11, the enrollment session for the RDRRMC members will start on Monday afternoon,” the OCD-13 said.

RDRRMC members from the different provinces in the region, as well as the other line agencies of the government, are expected to attend the activity.

The RDANA is a vital tool in disaster response that will help the RDRRMC members during the early and critical state of the

Through the RDANA, trainees are expected to be able to identify the magnitude of a disaster through the assessment of its impacts on the communities and the people.

The training will be conducted through online video teleconferencing, the OCD-13 said.

Source: Philippines News Agency