Dipolog virtual campaign to raise youth awareness

Despite limited permission on mass gathering, the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Dipolog City continues to reach out to local youth and raise awareness on pressing issues experienced by the sector.

SK President Madel Zoe Lugasan on Monday discussed their initiatives on imploring youth to be always informed about social issues and to strengthen their spiritual beliefs through their Project Sampit Kabataan.

“We already launched our ‘Kamusta ka, Kabataan’ webcast with Ms. Universe 2010 4th runner-up and #NotAlone Ambassadress Venus Raj. Actually, this is a kick-off for our upcoming event Project Sampit Kabataan where we will be partnering with #NotAlone Dipolog City,” she said during the Network Briefing News with Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

The youth group will be partnering with non-government organization Christ’s Commission Fellowship (CCF) to conduct webinar series after a memorandum of agreement is already in place.

“We will be providing webinar sessions on respect, anti-bullying, relationships and the likes. After nun, may break-out sessions. And we will also be having a hotline pag hindi siya nakaabot sa (if will not make it in the) discussions and can freely share. We are promoting safe space and, of course, confidentiality,” she said.

“Malapit na po kaming mag MOA-signing with the NGO because we are seeing it in a Godly and a spiritual perspective (We will be having the memorandum of agreement signing soon with the non-government organization because we are seeing it in a Godly and a spiritual perspective),” she added.

The #NotAlone Program is a youth-centered program organized for an integrated development of the youth and address the most pressing issues such as depression, suicide, bullying, addiction and abuse.

“We will use this opportunity to respect others, to bond with our families, to study, to learn new things and create new hobbies,” she said.

The project also aims to train youth leaders for psycho-social and mental health counseling and support to help individuals currently struggling at this time of the pandemic.

Aside from the project, the SK group is also assisting its communities through distributing sanitary and health kits to families while promoting proper hygiene as defense against Covid-19 infection.

