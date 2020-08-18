Dioceses say holding Mass in GCQ areas up to clergy, faithful

Two archdioceses in Metro Manila are leaving the decision to their clergy and the faithful on whether they would celebrate Mass or be physically present to attend it as the region is again placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Diocese of Cubao said parish priests are free to decide if they want to open their churches.

“As the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) places Metro Manila under GCQ beginning August 19, our parishes in the Diocese of Cubao may resume their religious activities at the discretion of the parish priest, following strict IATF guidelines and depending on the situation in each parish community,” it said in an advisory.

The diocese also advised the faithful to coordinate with local parishes for the announcement of the resumption of Masses in their communities.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Manila is letting the faithful decide if they want to physically go to church or just stay in their homes.

“It will depend on them (churchgoers),” Manila Apostolic Administrator, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, said.

Pabillo added that they would abide by the guidelines as far as the holding of Masses and other religious activities are concerned.

“We will follow the guidelines of GCQ,” he said.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal would be under GCQ again from August 19 to 31.

Religious gatherings are allowed at 10-percent seating capacity under GCQ.

