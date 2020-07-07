Diocese of Pasig to reopen churches July 11

Churches under the Diocese of Pasig are scheduled to reopen on Saturday.

“With great joy, I am happy to announce to you that we will reopen our churches beginning July 11, Saturday, Memorial of St. Benedict, for the public celebration of the sacraments and sacramentals,” Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara said in a statement on Tuesday.

He, however, added that the churches will accept the parishioners at 10 percent seating capacity, in compliance with the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Vergara said they are also rejoicing since church activities have been allowed to resume in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“We rejoice that we are now allowed under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) to hold religious gatherings at 10 percent seating capacity of our churches and places of worship,” he added.

At the same time, Vergara reminded the faithful that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is very much around, the reason why the diocese is ready to implement proper health and safety standards needed in attending religious gatherings.

“Those below 21 years old and 69 years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women are still required to remain in their residence at all times according to the regulations under GCQ. That means they cannot come to church to attend the Mass; instead, they can join the live stream celebration of Mass in their home with rough different media platforms. We will post the scheduled only Masses in our Diocesan Facebook Page,” he added.

He said Masses after 2 p.m. on Saturday using Sunday liturgy can be considered “Anticipated” Sunday Mass.

“The dispensation from the Sunday obligation will still be temporality maintained during this time while the vaccine is not yet available and the threat of the virus is still widespread. This is also to ensure that those impeded because of the regulations under GCQ and those who prefer to exercise extreme caution will not feel obligated to attend,” Vergara added.

Meanwhile, Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor of Archdiocese of Manila said churches in the archdiocese will also reopening soon.

“Yes, they will reopen. But it depends on the parish priests on when they will open. Consideration is the readiness of the parish to implement the safety guidelines,” he said in a text message.

As for the reopening of the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception or Manila Cathedral, the Catholic priest added that they are looking by the middle of this month.

“Maybe middle of July. Our official announcement will be made through our Facebook page,” Malicdem said.

Earlier, the Diocese of Cubao announced that they are looking to reopen churches this weekend.

