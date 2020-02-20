Dino sets deadline for 2021 ELCAC project proposals

The presidential assistant for the Visayas on Thursday urged the 12 clusters of the Regional Task Force to End Local Community Armed Conflict (RTF ELCAC) in Central Visayas to submit project proposals for 2021 on or before the deadline on Friday (Feb. 21).

In a statement, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, chief of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), said the deadline for submission of proposals was set to plan out projects meant to address local insurgency and to submit the proposals to the joint Regional Development Council Regional Peace and Order Council (RDC RPOC).

The joint RDC RPOC meeting is set in March.

The deadline, he said, is to comply also with the deadline set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in the National Budget Memorandum Circular 133 issued in December 2019.

Dino said he met with representatives from member agencies of RTF ELCAC on Feb. 11 and had asked for the commitment from the 12 clusters to submit their project proposals based on issues and concerns raised by identified conflict affected and vulnerable villages in the region.

Dino is the designated Cabinet Officer for Regional Development for Security (CORDS) in Region 7.

Currently, there are 16 identified conflict affected and vulnerable barangays in Region 7 which are all located in Negros Oriental, he said.

Dino also said he thanked all agencies that have contributed greatly to the successful implementation of the Executive Order No. 70 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

He said the efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 7 in completing the series of "Dagyawan sa Barangay: Talakayan at Serbisyo sa Mamamayan" that tackled issues and concerns in insurgent infested villages.

Project proposals that will address the insurgency problem at the grassroots level were also discussed in the Dagyawan event, he added.

Dino, meanwhile, announced the designation of OPAV Assistant Secretary Anthony Gerard Jonji Gonzales as chair of the RTF 7 ELCAC technical working group (TWG). His designation was reportedly agreed upon during the Feb. 11 meeting.

The TWG will ensure that the plans, programs and projects for the conflict manageable and development ready communist terrorist groups affected areas will be endorsed accordingly for budget allocation and implementation, he said.

TWG members will visit sites of the listed projects as part of monitoring and evaluation of ELCAC interventions to be rolled out this year.

He said included on the list of proposals are the projects that will be launched or inaugurated by March this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency