Dinagyang performances to highlight Iloilo as PH festival capital

ILOILO CITY: The 2024 Dinagyang Festival is a venue for Iloilo to showcase other major festivals, highlighting its claim as the festival capital of the Philippines. Eric Divinagracia, artistic director of the festival, said the tribes' competition on Jan. 28 will be seeing the performances not only of school-based participants but also special performances on the Chinese New Year, Paraw Regatta and Bike Festival. 'There are special performances highlighting that Iloilo City and Iloilo province [as a whole] is a festival capital of the Philippines,' he said on Tuesday. Based on the final schedule released by the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc., the Chinese New Year presentation will come after the Tribu Taga Barrio and Tribu Mandurriao at the Freedom Grandstand. Paraw Regatta will be featured after the Tribu Salognon and Tribu Sigabong while there is a special participation of the Tambor Trumpa Musika. Other participating tribes are the Tribu Ilonganon, Tribu Silak, Tribu Paghidaet and Tribu Pan-ay. Div inagracia said everything is set for the tribes' competition, especially with the comeback of schools. 'Dinagyang is back to its form and we can really expect an exciting performance from our fellow Ilonggo artists, from our Dinagyang warriors. This time the sets are back, the panels are back, and with that, transition between tribes will have more space and time,' he added. Meanwhile, spectators can expect more of Iloilo's festivals during the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan on Jan. 27. Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said the Kasadyahan is 'very meaningful' because it provides a showroom for Iloilo to 'share to the country the culture and the soul of the province.' 'Kasadyahan right now we are developing it into an F5 -- the fun, foodie, friendly festival of festivals of the province because the parade is composed of tribes coming from different municipalities and their respective festivals,' he said. The participants include the Kaing Festival of Leon, Katagman Festival of Oton, Saad Festival of Leganes, Cry of Jelicuon of New Lucena, Pantat Festival of Zarraga, Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Hirinugyaw-Suguidanonay of Calinog and Banaag Festival of Anilao. The Dinagyang ILOmination and Floats Parade of Lights on the night of Jan. 26 will showcase tribes from various dance companies in Iloilo highlighting Ilonggo values. The participants include Tribu Ilonggohanon, Tribu Kahirup, Tribu Mandurriao, Tribu Sagasa, Tribu Sidlangan, Tribu IAFA and Tribu Buntag-tala. Source: Philippines News Agency