Dinagat to require vax cards for visitors, passengers

Passengers and visitors coming in and out of the Dinagat Islands will be required to present valid coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination cards or certificates starting September 1 this year.

This was mandated by under an Executive Order (EO) issued by Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. on July 30, a copy of which was obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

The EO also outlined some guidelines and health protocols as the province is now placed under Alert Level 2.

“The Covid-19 continues to affect all essential areas of governance, most importantly the vulnerable sectors such as the economy, education, and healthcare,” Demerey said in the EO.

He also pointed out the National Inter-Agency Task Force that placed the province under Alert Level 2.

Under the EO, residents in the province are required to follow all the minimum health protocols to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The order said only hotels and accommodations issued with valid accreditation by the Department of Tourism will be allowed to operate in the province.

Starting September 1, travelers who cannot present valid vaccination cards or certificates may be allowed to enter or leave the province provided that they present a negative antigen test taken three days prior to the travel.

However, vaccination proof will not be required for those who can present a medical certificate that they may not be vaccinated for health reasons.

In addition, individuals who can present a home isolation permit for seven days issued by the local government unit may also be allowed entry.

Being host to several large-scale mining companies that ship ores outside the country, the EO said foreign vessels may be allowed with certification from the Bureau of Quarantine indicating that the members of the crew and personnel are cleared of any health problems, including Covid-19.

Data from the Department of Health in the Caraga Region said that as of July 30, Dinagat Islands logged a total of 1,735 cumulative number of Covid-19 infections.

Source: Philippines News Agency