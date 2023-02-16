Dinagat residents hit by ASF to get aid

BUTUAN CITY: Residents of a hog-raising village in Dinagat Islands province hit by the African swine fever (ASF) will receive financial aid from the provincial government, an official said Thursday.

“These affected swine raisers are confined in one area in Barangay Don Ruben in the town of San Jose,” said Dr. Aimee Jimeno, the provincial veterinarian, in an interview.

She noted that their office has so far identified some 35 swine raisers affected by the ASF setback, with the depopulation of hogs already initiated by the town government.

The cash assistance for the affected hog raisers was approved during a meeting of the Joint Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery Committees (DPMDRRC) on Wednesday.

As agreed in the recent meeting, affected residents will receive PHP4,000 to PHP5,000 in financial aid and PHP1,000 for piglets.

“We continue to strengthen biosecurity and disease surveillance measures in all municipalities in the province,” Jimeno said.

In November last year, Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. issued an order that temporarily banned the entry of live hogs and their by-products to the island province.

The order was issued at that time amid the prevailing ASF infection in the neighboring province of Surigao del Norte

Source: Philippines News Agency