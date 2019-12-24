Dinagat residents brace for ‘Ursula’

Necessary preparations are in place as the residents of the Province of Dinagat Islands brace for the coming of severe tropical storm (STS) Ursula on Christmas eve, officials said.

Dinagat Islands provincial information officer Jeff Crisostomo said Governor Arlene Kaka Bag-ao on convened on Monday afternoon the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) to coordinate preparedness measures.

Barangays officials have also been updated on the list of areas susceptible to landslides and flooding, Crisostomo told Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

We ask our citizens to stay alert and always remain calm. Please follow the instructions coming from your Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. If there is a need to evacuate, please prepare to do so under the supervision of your barangay and municipal officials, the Capitol said in a separate statement on Monday.

A bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ursula has strengthened from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm on December 24.

Ursula was located 315 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. It is moving west-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour, PAGASA said. Ursula has maximum winds of 95 km/h and a gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Ursula is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on the evening of December 24, PAGASA said.

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, were placed under Signal No. 1 on Tuesday.

During the PDRRMC meeting on Monday, Gov. Bag-ao thanked government line agencies and the local and barangay officials for the cooperation in the preparations for Ursula.

If there is a need for evacuation, we have to act immediately to ensure the safety of our people, Bag-ao told the members of the PDRRMC.

