Dinagat province issues guidelines vs. Covid-19

Members of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Dinagat Islands province issued on Friday two sets of guidelines following a meeting in the capital town of San Jose.

Led by Gov. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao, PDRMMC issued "Dinagat Islands Inter-Agency Guidelines on the Prevention and Containment of Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)” and “Preparation of the Public Response to the Declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency."

“The document will serve as a guide for the government, from barangay to the municipal and provincial local government units and national line agencies and law enforcement, as well as the public when it comes to ensuring food security and the people's safety with the occurrence of local transmission of Covid-19 in the country,” Bag-ao said in a statement.

Bag-ao said the signed inter-agency guidelines seek to prevent the entry of Covid-19 and contain all cases in the event the disease enters the province and ensure that all persons affected are given proper care and treatment.

“The guidelines will also prepare the residents of Dinagat Islands in response to the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency,” she added.

Bag-ao said the guidelines will also “guarantee a human rights-based and evidence-based approach in dealing with the Covid-19 public health event and ensure the availability and accessibility of basic necessities and prime commodities to ensure food security.”

The guidelines also aim to guarantee the safety of students in educational institutions, including early childhood care and development centers, and employees on work premises. It will also make sure of the effective and efficient management and dissemination of verified information on Covid-19 in the area.

The guidelines also established the Dinagat Islands Inter-Agency Covid-19 Task Force and expanded the implementation of Executive Order No. 02-001, series of 2020 previously issued by Bag-ao that established and strengthened the preparedness and preventive measures against Covid-19.

Dinagat Islands is a known tourist destination in the Caraga Region, with the Department of Tourism in the area (DOT-13), recording a consistent increase in the number of tourist arrivals in the last three years.

Data from DOT-13 said tourist arrivals recorded a growth rate of 47.41 percent during the first three quarters in 2019 with a total arrival of 76,389 compared to 51,822 numbers of tourist arrivals in the same period in 2018.

Domestic tourists topped the number of arrivals during the period with 47.41 growth rate or 75,596 in number compared to 51,213 recorded in 2018.

Visits of foreign tourists during the period also increased to 793 or a 30.21 growth rate compared to 609 visits in 2018.

Increased tourist arrivals in Dinagat Islands also grew in 2018, with a record of 3.15-increase compared to 2017.

Source: Philippines News Agency