Dinagat Islands to Unveil PHP50-Million Japanese Battleship Replica Building

Dinagat Islands, Philippines - The Office of the Governor of Dinagat Islands is set to inaugurate a PHP50-million building on December 1, a replica of the World War II Japanese Battleship Yamashiro. Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. announced on Wednesday that the new building symbolizes the enduring friendship between Japan and Dinagat Islands, as well as the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, Demerey highlighted Japan's significant contribution of around PHP700 million towards the island's recovery following the pandemic and Typhoon Odette in December 2021. The building is a gesture of gratitude for Japan's continuous support to the Dinagat Islands. The Yamashiro, the flagship of seven Japanese battleships, played a pivotal role in the Battle of Surigao Strait on October 25, 1944. Vice Admiral Shoji Nishimura commanded the fleet, including the battleship Fuso and other vessels. The Yamashiro sank near Hibosong Island in Loreto on Dinagat Island, with over 4,000 Japanese navy men, including Nishimura, losing their lives.

Governor Demerey expressed that the building would enhance the island's historical significance and become an attractive addition to Dinagat's famous tourist sites.