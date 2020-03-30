Dinagat honors fallen Covid-19 front-liners

The flag at the Capitol of the Province of Dinagat Islands (PDI) is flown in half-mast to honor the front-liners who died due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting Monday (March 30).

Gov. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao said the gesture aims to show the province’s solidarity with health workers and front-liners who continue to fight and risk their lives to ensure the health and safety of Filipinos.

“The half-mast of the flag is in solidarity with our front-liners who passed away due to Covid-19 while in the line of duty,” said Bag-ao, who issued the directive on Friday (March 27).

“Even if we cannot physically gather during the flag-raising ceremony, the minds and hearts of the officials and employees of the provincial government, as well as the people of Dinagat Islands, are with our front-liners against Covid-19,” the governor added.

She also asked the municipal governments in the area and the national agencies based in the province to do the same.

As of Friday, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) said Dinagat Islands continues to have zero cases of patients under investigation (PUI) as of Friday (March 27).

In the same period, the province registered a total of 944 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs), of whom 236 have already been cleared of the disease.

