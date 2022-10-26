Dinagat guv named RDC chair for Caraga

Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. has been appointed as the new Regional Development Council (RDC) chair for the Caraga Region.

His appointment was signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Oct. 19.

Demerey will serve for three years, which coincides with his regular three-year term as local elective official, based on the signed document.

A copy of the appointment was obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

Marcos also named Victor Emmanuel Ozzaraga as vice chair for RDC Caraga.

Ozzaraga represents the private sector in the region.

In an interview, Demerey thanked the President for the appointment, saying he will closely work with local officials to further advance the development of the region.

“The development of the Caraga Region, for years, is being hampered by the problem of insurgency,” he said.

He said the insurgency can only be solved by bringing the government programs and services to the people and the communities.

“We have enough resources in the region, the mining industry, tourism and agriculture,” Demerey said.

He said these industries are enough to spur development and improve the lives of the people of the Caraga.

“Despite the resources we have, our region is still considered as among the poorest poorest in the country,” Demerey said.

Demerey will meet the members of the council next week

Source: Philippines News Agency