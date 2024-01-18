Dinagat guv in S. Korea to secure deployment of workers

BUTUAN CITY: Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. visited South Korea on Wednesday to ensure the deployment of additional seasonal workers from the province this year. During the visit, Demerey had an audience and a meeting with Yecheon County Mayor Kim Dong Han and Agricultural Administrator Yong-Jun Kwon. 'The meeting was focused on the security, shelter, and other benefits of our seasonal workers who will be deployed this year,' he said in a statement on Thursday. Demerey was accompanied by Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines National Executive Vice President Dick Carmon during the visit. Also on Thursday, he met with representatives of employers coming from the agriculture and fishery sectors in South Korea. 'Initially, more than 200 seasonal workers will be sent to South Korea this year, but the number will still increase as many residents in the province are eager to work and study here,' he said. Working and learning are essential under the program to replicate the knowledge t he workers gain in the province, Demerey said, especially on the new and advanced technologies in agriculture and fishing. At least 240 seasonal workers are currently undergoing a 15-day basic Korean language tutorial in Dinagat to enable them to communicate effectively with their Korean employers, colleagues, and the communities where they would be assigned to work. Last year, 472 seasonal workers from the province completed their six-month work and learning experiences in South KoreaDinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. visited South Korea on Wednesday to ensure the deployment of additional seasonal workers from the province this year. During the visit, Demerey had an audience and a meeting with Yecheon County Mayor Kim Dong Han and Agricultural Administrator Yong-Jun Kwon. 'The meeting was focused on the security, shelter, and other benefits of our seasonal workers who will be deployed this year,' he said in a statement on Thursday. Demerey was accompanied by Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines National Executive Vice President Dick Carmon during the visit. Also on Thursday, he met with representatives of employers coming from the agriculture and fishery sectors in South Korea. 'Initially, more than 200 seasonal workers will be sent to South Korea this year, but the number will still increase as many residents in the province are eager to work and study here,' he said. Working and learning are essential under the program to replicate the knowledge the workers gain in the province, Demerey said, especially on the new and advanced technologies in agriculture and fishing. At least 240 seasonal workers are currently undergoing a 15-day basic Korean language tutorial in Dinagat to enable them to communicate effectively with their Korean employers, colleagues, and the communities where they would be assigned to work. Last year, 472 seasonal workers from the province completed their six-month work and learning experiences in South Korea. Source: Philippines News Agency