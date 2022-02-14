﻿Dinagat execs laud contributions of injured NoCot lineman

A lineman, who was sent by the Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) to the province of Dinagat Islands to help in the restoration of electric power in the area but met an accident while performing his duties, has been recognized and distinguished in the province.

Vice Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. and Rep. Alan 1 Ecleo of the lone district of Dinagat Islands commended Jerome Sajonia, 29, a resident of Purok Mangga in Paco 115, Kidapawan City for his contributions to the efforts to energize Dinagat Islands after the damage wrought by Typhoon Odette last December.

“I already visited him while recuperating in a hospital in Surigao City. I and congressman Ecleo commend Sajonia for his dedication to work and for his big help to energize back our province,” Demerey told Philippine News Agency on Sunday.

Sajonia was part of the 10-man team composed of eight linemen and two drivers who were sent by Cotelco to Dinagat Islands last Jan. 22.

Cotelco was among the electric cooperatives in Mindanao that joined the nationwide Task Force Kapatid that provided manpower and equipment to provinces badly hit by Typhoon Odette last year.

Unfortunately, Sajonia met an accident last Jan. 21 while working in one of the electric posts in Barangay Valencia in Cagdianao town.

“Sajonia accidentally fell down from the said post, about 34.7 meters in height. He sustained fractures and was immediately brought to St. Paul Surigao University Hospital for treatment,” Demerey said.

He added Sajonia had undergone surgery last Saturday and was expected to spend more days in the hospital before he would be allowed to go home to Kidapawan City.

“I, together with Cong. Ecleo, will shoulder the expenses for the hospitalization of Sajonia. This is one way of thanking him for the contributions and sacrifices he made in the rehabilitation of Dinagat,” Demerey said.

He added the family of Sajonia was already informed and assured of the support he would receive, especially in his hospitalization.

“We appreciate and are thankful for the different electric cooperatives that converged their efforts through the Task Force Kapatid to help us recover in Dinagat Islands,” Demerey said.

Source: Philippines News Agency