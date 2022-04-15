Diligence pays off for new lawyer in Isabela

Being simple and humble helped a lot for new lawyer Mark Ceasar Tecson, son of National Food Authority-Soccsksargen Regional Director Miguel “Mike” Tecson and retired NFA employee Chato Tecson, in passing the 2020-2021 Bar examinations.

“He is a very humble, simple, diligent, and God-fearing boy. We are very much elated that he passed the Bar even though the pandemic has restricted us all,” the older Tecson told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday, after the Bar results were released on April 12 by the Supreme Court.

A product of Infant Jesus Montessori School of Santiago City in high school, the newly-minted lawyer is a court decongestion officer in the city while reviewing for the Bar.

He finished his AB Political Science at the University of Santo Tomas and his Juris Doctor degree at San Sebastian College.

Mark Ceasar’s father has this to say to him: “Your persistence, sacrifices, and sleepless nights have finally paid off. Papa, Mama, and Ate Charmie are so proud of You. Keep your feet always on the ground!”

His sister, Charm, in her Facebook account, said she shed tears of joy and was thankful for the feat and courage shown by her brother.

“May kapatid na akong abogado! Hanga ako sa lahat ng pinakita mo. Grabe hindi naman ako yung nagtake pero umiiyak ako kanina sa UV bago pumasok. Sobrang Proud na Proud kami sayo. Deserve na Deserve mo lahat ito. Ikaw, Time mo naman. We Love you (We now have a sibling who is a lawyer. I am not the one who took the Bar but I am the one who is emotional. You deserve it and this is your time.We are so proud of you," her post read.

Source: Philippines News Agency