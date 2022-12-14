DILG wins competence award for 5th time

MANILA: For the fifth time around, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been cited by the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) for its efforts in scaling up the level of competence of its officials as it was recognized as the fifth best national government agency (NGA) with the highest Career Executive Service Performance Evaluation System (CESPES).

The DILG got a 90 percent compliance rate for 2021 and one of the Top 5 NGAs with the highest CES occupancy rate (58.10 percent) as of Sept. 30, 2022.

DILG Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr. said both awards are testimonies to the Department’s commitment and support to CESB’s efforts to upskill and reskill government workers; its excellent contribution to the digitalization of the CESPES and for placing CES Officers (CESOs) and CES Eligibles (CESEs) to career positions in the Department.

He thanked the CESB for the accolades which are manifestations of the DILG’s hard work and dedication to raising the level of competence of its human capital and nurturing them to become reliable civil servants.

“Moving forward, DILG ensures that we will continue enhancing the skills, knowledge, working conditions and career development of our employees to live up to the Department’s brand of public service – one that is ‘matino, mahusay, at maaasahan’ — and take part in the realization of the development goals of the Marcos administration,” Abalos said.

He said the recognitions manifest the DILG’s commitment to upholding the high standards of the Quality Management System to deliver efficient technical and administrative services, promote good local governance and achieve client satisfaction.

Established by the CESB, CESPES is the official semestral performance evaluation system for the members of the CES, which serves as the basis for personnel actions such as promotional appointments, salary adjustments, and granting of incentives.

Abalos said the DILG was also hailed as one of CESB’s Outstanding Human Resource Partners in 2022 for advancing support and learning initiatives for CES.

Abalos also credited this citation to Assistant Secretary for Human Resources Development Florida Dijan, who was honored by CESB for her distinguished service in the government.

“We commend Asec. Dijan for her innovative and proactive strategies in the Department and of course, the whole DILG HR personnel for their efforts in future-proofing the DILG’s workforce in order to meet the present and future needs and build a strong organization that can overcome internal and external challenges,” he said.

Based on Executive Order No. 80, the Enhanced CESPES instruments include the following Performance Commitment and Review Components: Organizational Strategic Objectives, Office Performance Objectives, Performance Outcomes, Ratee’s Performance Commitment/s and Ratee’s Performance Results.

These are aligned with the six core competencies, the Strategic and Critical Thinking, Leading in a Continuously Changing Environment, Empowering/Developing Others to Establish Collective Accountability for Results, Linkaging and Networking for Productive Partnerships, Planning/Organizing for Greater Impact and Driving Performance for Integrity and Service

