DILG validates LGUs’ road clearing compliance of Western Visayas

A validation on the compliance of local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas to the road clearing is ongoing and will end on March 2.

Charmagne Matta of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Western Visayas said the ongoing validation is already the second since the road clearing was implemented in 2019.

“For this validation, we have no failing and passing rate. This validation will serve as an opportunity for us DILG and the LGU to determine their compliance. The validation team is given time to give feedback based on their observation and by that, they will be informed on what to do to enhance their road clearing operation,” the regional focal person on road clearing 2.0, said in a phone interview on Thursday.

The validation result will be submitted to the central office.

Among the components being evaluated are the road clearing, ordinance, inventory, rehabilitation, displacement, grievance mechanism, and tricycle ban on national roads.

In this validation the DILG took into consideration the quarantine classification of LGUs as per Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-145, she said.

LGUs that were placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) for more than 14 days since Nov. 15, 2020, up to the start of the validation on Feb. 16 will be evaluated under partial implementation.

The highly urbanized city of Iloilo and the province’s component city of Passi were the two LGUs in the region validated under partial implementation.

This means that they will be checked on their compliance on road clearing and the tricycle ban on national road components while those under modified GCQ have to fully comply with all components.

However, with the case of Iloilo City, they also validated other components on Tuesday and found the city to be compliant.

“Road clearing operation is a year-round activity and just because you are under partial implementation doesn’t mean that you will only focus on the two parameters. And it is good that it is also compliant to other components,” she said.

During the first validation in 2019, LGUs were given either a passing or failing rate.

Based on the result, the overall performance of Western Visayas was compliant with the parameters.

The parameters are similar, only that this year, the tricycle ban on national roads is added as per DILG MC 2020-036 that encourages LGUs to “revisit and update their tricycle route plan” when necessary.

The road clearing operation was among those mandated by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians.

