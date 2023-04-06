DILG urges LGUs to support OP’s Konsulta Program

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. encouraged local government units (LGUs) to support the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) Program aimed at increasing the quality and delivery of health services and preventive health care to Filipinos. The program provides a primary care benefit package that include consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory tests, as well as medicines led by the Office of the President through First Lady Marie Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos. 'Ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay isa sa top priorities ng ating pamahalaan and we look at our LGUs to ensure that health services are well implemented in the grassroots. Malayo na ang ating narating at nalagpasan. Now, the benchmark objective is to ensure that these services and facilities are made affordable and accessible for everyone at malaking tulong dito ang Konsulta Program (Health services are one of our government's priorities and we look at our LGUs to ensure that health services are well implemented in the grassroots. We have come a long way and we have overcome it. Now, the benchmark objective is to ensure that these services and facilities are made affordable and accessible for everyone and the Konsulta Program is a great help),' Abalos said in a statement on Thursday. The DILG chief said health units and facilities operated by the LGUs can become authorized providers of the Konsulta Program -- a good opportunity to deliver the services of the said program to their constituencies. "We hope that the LGUs will take advantage of the health services provisions of the Konsulta Program for their citizens,' Abalos said. Through DILG Memorandum Circular 2023-049 issued by the Department, Abalos urged the LGUs to extend the scope of the program by offering Konsulta packages to their constituents who are already PhilHealth members 'Kumpleto na po ang mga packages na ito, at ang kagandahan dito ay ang focus sa early detection ng mga sakit (These packages are complete and the good thing about this is its focus on early detection of diseases). Each package covers routine consultations, health risks screenings, laboratory tests and assessments, and access to common maintenance drugs and medicines.' He also instructed local health experts and practitioners to inspect the local health facilities that are currently in use to see and find out if they pass PhilHealth and the Department of Health (DOH) standards. He also told the LGUs to conduct Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns that aim to inform the public of the benefits they will receive from this program of the national government Abalos also recognized the leadership of the Office of the President (OP) and the First Lady and their continuous support in guiding the program and its implementation. 'Ang Konsulta program ay patunay lamang na ang kapakanan at kagalingan ng mga mamamayang Pilipino, lalo na ng mahihirap, ay laging nasa puso at isipin ng ating Pangulo pati na rin ng ating First Lady (The Konsulta program is proof that the well-being of the Filipino people, especially the poor, is always in the heart and thoughts of our President as well as our First Lady)," the Interior Secretary stressed. The PhilHealth Konsulta program integrates the existing Primary Care Benefits and Extended Primary Care packages that shall be made available to all Filipinos with the passage of Republic Act 11233 or the Universal Health Care Act. PhilHealth targets to reach 4 million members to register in the second year of the Konsulta program, while building more accredited health facilities in each region.

Source: Philippines News Agency