DILG to probe local execs’ lapses over Chocolate Hills resort

MANILA: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said it would look into the accountability of concerned local government units (LGUs) over the construction of the Captain's Peak Resort within the vicinity of the iconic Chocolate Hills in Bohol province. In a statement, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said he would not hesitate to "pursue legal actions" against officials who would be found liable for neglect of duty or any irregularity over the issue. He also reminded local officials to perform their duties as "stewards of nature". "Under our Local Government Code, they have the mandate to enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology. If illegal construction was allowed within a protected area, this would fall gravely short of this responsibility. We commit to working with the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) toward any resolution they deem just on this matter," he added. Abalos said any activity that disturbs or destroys protected areas such as the Chocolate Hills, without proper authorization, is prohibited by law. On Wednesday, Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado said the provincial government is already addressing the issue. Social media posts promoting the resort drew flak from netizens. The DENR earlier issued a temporary closure order against the Captain's Peak Resort on Sept. 6, 2023. Chocolate Hills is a world heritage site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and was declared a protected area through Proclamation No. 1037 issued by then President Fidel V. Ramos on July 1, 1997. Call to action The Diocese of Tagbilaran, meanwhile, urged the people of Bohol to take decisive action in protecting the environment. 'It is important for us, Boholanos, to recognize and cherish the unique gifts bestowed upon us, including the extraordinary beauty of landmarks like the Chocolate Hills, pristine white sand beaches, centuries-old churches, and myriad of other natural wonders,' Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy said in a social media post. The prelate, meanwhile, acknowledged those who have started doing their share in taking care of God's creation. 'This emerging awareness is crucial in our collective journey towards a sustainable future. It is imperative that we elevate our consciousness regarding the state of our environment and the challenges it faces,' he added. He said the sustainable management of the province's natural resources is a shared responsibility. 'By nurturing a deep sense of stewardship for our surroundings, we can contribute positively to the preservation of our ecosystem for generations to come,' he said. House motu proprio inquiry In a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Majority Leader for Communications and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo said the House is set to initiate a motu proprio inquiry into the matter next week upon the instruction of Speaker Martin Romualdez. "Hindi rin po nagustuhan ng House leadership po iyon (The House leadership did not like it). I've been communicating with the Speaker…napag-uusapan po at nasabi ko na po sa kanya, magpa-file po tayo ng (we've talked about it and I told him that I will file an) inquiry regarding this matter,' Tulfo said. Tulfo described the Captain's Peak Resort as an eyesore within the vicinity of the Chocolate Hills. 'The mere fact na nanduon ka, tiningan ko nga hindi nga ho nila ginalaw, nasa gitna sila ng dalawang hill, sinira ho nila iyong view. Actually, para makita mo ng maganda iyong hill na iyan, may aakyatin kang parang tore para makikita mo ngayon. Panget na hong tingnan (The mere fact that if you're there, it's in between two hills and it ruins the view despite not altering the hills. Actually, if you want a good view of the hills, you need to climb a tower to see it. But now, it's already unsightly),' he said. Tulfo said the probe will determine those responsible for allowing the resort to open and operate in Chocolate Hills. He said the local government unit and other concerned officials must have been aware o f the construction and operation of the viral resort. Tulfo also noted that the DENR and its field personnel, as well as the Land Registration Authority, will be held accountable. 'Pag mga ganun po na mga ika nga heritage site, tourist attraction, iyan po ay may mga park rangers, kung tawagin ng DENR, sila po iyong nagbabantay diyan. Ang tanong ko, nasaan iyong park ranger ng DENR? (For heritage sites and tourist attractions, there are park rangers from the DENR that would monitor them. Bakit napa-tituluhan po iyan? So marami pong ahensiya. Magiging busy po ang Congress siguro after we file the motu proprio inquiry. Hindi po tayo papayag, marami pong nagagalit (How did they acquire a land title for the area? A lot of agencies will be involved. Congress will be busy after we file the motu proprio inquiry. We will not allow this. A lot of people are enraged),' he added.