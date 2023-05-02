DILG to launch BIDA program in Zamboanga Peninsula May 6

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to launch the "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan" (BIDA) program here in Zamboanga Peninsula on May 6. Ginagene Vaño-Uy, DILG-Zamboanga City director, said Tuesday the BIDA program is an intensified and more holistic campaign against illegal drugs to reduce drug demand in the communities. It will involve the participation of partner national government agencies, local government units, the private sector, faith-based organizations, civil society organizations and barangay officials in the campaign against illegal drugs, Uy said. 'They (barangay officials) know the people in the community,' she said, adding that there is also a need for the cooperation of the residents to increase awareness against illegal drugs. Other activities included in the BIDA program launch are mural painting, poster-making, short film and drum and lyre contests, among others. The BIDA program is the brainchild of DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. seeking collective actions against illegal drugs. Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Paul Andrew Cortes, the city police information officer, said their office has conducted 156 anti-drug operations since January that resulted in the arrest of 192 drug suspects. Cortes said the anti-drug campaign resulted in the confiscation of some PHP4.3 million worth of shabu and dried marijuana leaves in the past four months

Source: Philippines News Agency