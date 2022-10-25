DILG to further boost barangays’ disaster preparedness

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen barangays’ preparedness in responding to disasters and other emergencies to minimize casualties and loss of property.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. made this assurance as the Philippines was named as the country that is most vulnerable to the effects of disasters, as it topped the World Disaster Risk Index 2022.

Responding to the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Abalos said the DILG, as the vice chair for the disaster preparedness cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), seeks to equip barangays with the necessary knowledge, skills, and capacities to manage and reduce disaster risks to become disaster prepared and resilient Filipino communities.

“The President has instructed me to assure each and every one of you that this administration is committed to ensuring that the smallest yet one of the most important units of government are fully capacitated and responsive to the needs of the people, especially in their disaster response capabilities,” he said during the 2nd Barangay Resilience Exchange 2022 (BRX2022) Digital Conference.

Organized by the Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. (CLFI), the BRX2022 carries the theme “Ang Handang Barangay, Mahusay!” that highlights the significance of collaboration between the government, private and multi-sectoral organizations, and the community in surviving natural disasters, calamities and emergencies.

Barangays’ primary duties in disaster resilience include the establishment and operationalization of the Barangay Risk Reduction Management Committees, the development of barangay disaster risk reduction and management plans, and the allocation of funds for disaster response and recovery.

To increase LGUs’ capacity, Abalos said the Department will continue to implement Operation LISTO, its flagship disaster preparedness advocacy program cascaded to the barangay level through the Listo si Kap!, a checklist of pro-active actions taken as preparatory and necessary measures based on the manual of higher LGUs and the disaster preparedness minimum standards.

“For the barangays, there is an ongoing development to assess the functionality of BDRRMCs and the initial stage of the implementation of the Seal of Good Local Governance for barangays which looks into disaster risk reduction and management as one of its core areas,” he said.

“Inatasan na rin natin ang Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) upang tumulong sa training ng mga barangay officials upang mapataas ang kanilang kapasidad (We have also assigned the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to assist in training barangay officials to increase their capacity.),” he added.

The World Risk Index is an annual report that calculates disaster risk for 193 countries covering vulnerability from earthquakes, hurricanes/typhoons, floods (both coastal and riverine), drought, sea-level rise, tsunamis, and conflict.

Joining the Philippines in the top five for this year’s ranking are India and Indonesia in second and third place, respectively, followed by Colombia and Mexico.

It dates back to 2011 and is published by the Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum.

Source: Philippines News Agency