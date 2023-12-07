DILG Secretary Abalos Calls for Fairness and Inclusivity from New Lawyers

Manila, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. has called on the department's 49 new lawyers to uphold values of fairness, justice, and inclusivity in their work. In a statement released on Thursday, Abalos congratulated the lawyers from the DILG Central and Regional Offices and its attached agencies, acknowledging their hard work and resilience. He emphasized the importance of their role in strengthening the legal framework against criminality, illegal drugs, and corruption, urging them to serve the Filipino people and the nation with humility and integrity. Abalos also acknowledged the families and loved ones of the examinees for their support. He highlighted the lawyers' success as a testament to the DILG's commitment to fostering just, excellent, and reliable public servants.

According to Philippines News Agency, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees, or 36.77 percent, passed the 2023 Bar examinations. This year's exams were notable for being the third conducted at multiple sites and administered digitally, moving away from the traditional pen-and-paper format.