DILG, PNP to utilize technology in stepping up anti-crime drive

MANILA: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will expedite the use of modern technology in fighting all crimes in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said modern technology will also be utilized to recruit more police officers and review laws pertaining to the sale of vehicles.

This came after Tuesday's meeting between Abalos and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez where they discussed the strategies and methods employed by the PNP in resolving “high-profile killings".

During the meeting, the DILG chief also sought the assistance of Congress for the disbursement of an additional budget to further strengthen the country’s police force.

“We were able to discuss among others the usage of technology in the fight against criminality, and maximum police visibility,” Abalos noted.

Earlier, Abalos ordered the PNP to intensify its campaign against loose firearms and ensure intense police visibility on the streets to deter criminal acts.

This comes in the wake of ambush incidents against three local government officials -- Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto-Adiong Jr.; Vice-Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri town, Cagayan province; and Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal town, Maguindanao del Sur province.

Adiong and Mayor Montawal survived the ambush but Alameda and his five companions were killed.

Adiong’s four security personnel, including three policemen, also died in the attack.

Abalos assured that the PNP remains focused on maintaining law and order in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency