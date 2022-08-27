DILG orders probe on Iloilo PDLs’ protest

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday ordered an immediate probe on the noise barrage staged by persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the rooftop of the Iloilo District Jail in Barangay Nanga, Pototan, Iloilo City.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. expressed concern over the protests held on Wednesday, where the PDLs clamored over an alleged lack of food and demanded the ouster of the facility's warden.

“We have ordered Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Chief, Jail Director Allan Iral, to conduct an immediate investigation on the unfortunate incident and to temporarily relieve Jail Chief Inspector Norberto Miciano from his post as jail warden to give way to an impartial investigation,” Abalos said in a statement.

Abalos added that BJMP 6 (Western Visayas) director, Jail Chief Supt. Russel Tangeres, has been ordered to immediately attend to the concerns of the PDLs and ensure that they are provided with adequate food and other necessities,” he added.

He also assured that the DILG remains committed to ensuring the humane safekeeping of PDLs in the city, district, and municipal jails under its supervision.

“We will continue to undertake measures to improve jail services and jail facilities to help in the rehabilitation of PDLs and their eventual reintegration to society,” Abalos added.

Meanwhile, the BJMP has ordered the immediate relief of Miciano due to the issues with regard to the alleged maltreatment of PDLs.

BJMP spokesperson, Jail Chief Supt Xavier Solda, said they are already looking into the issue.

“Jail Chief Inspector Norberto Miciano was already relieved from his post to give way for an impartial investigation. We have an ongoing dialogue with the PDLs,” he added.

Miciano will be replaced by Jail Insp. Woody Palmejar, Solda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency