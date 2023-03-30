DILG orders PNP, BFP to ramp up security preps for Holy Week

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to maximize efforts to ensure peace and order during the observance of the Holy Week. 'Nakahanda po ang inyong Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), katuwang ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at mga lokal na pamahalaan, na patuloy na pangalagaan at protektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa mahalagang panahon ng paggunita sa Semana Santa 2023 (The DILG, in cooperation with the PNP, BFP, and local government units [LGUs], is ready to protect our countrymen during the observance of Holy Week 2023),' Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a statement. Abalos directed the PNP, BFP, and LGUs to be on alert as part of security preparations to ensure safe travel for motorists and commuters during the Lenten season. 'Sa pangunguna ng PNP ay paiigtingin natin ang police visibility sa buong bansa, lalong-lalo na sa mga identified areas of convergence tulad ng malalaking simbahan, pilgrim sites, terminal, pantalan, at paliparan, pati na rin sa mga mall at iba pang pasyalan upang matiyak na mababantayan at mapananatili ang kaligtasan ng publiko (Under the leadership of the PNP, we will intensify police visibility across the country, especially in identified areas of convergence, such as major churches, pilgrim sites, terminals, seaports, and airports, as well as malls and other leisure sites to ensure public safety),' he said. Abalos has also ordered to PNP to coordinate with local officials in monitoring areas considered as political "hotspots." Nearly 78,000 police officers across the country have been deployed to ensure safe travel during the Lenten season exodus and the summer months, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said. Azurin has issued operational guidelines for regional and provincial police offices to implement their respective law enforcement and public safety plans for the 60-day summer holiday season. He directed police units to establish Assistance Hubs and Police Assistance Desks to assist the public and promptly address specific complaints. A total of 38,387 officers will be deployed for enhanced police presence through mobile and foot/beat patrol, while an additional 39,504 officers will be deployed to specific areas of convergence, such as major thoroughfares, transportation hubs, terminals, commercial areas, and places of worship. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), he said, will have the highest number of deployments, with a total of 9,585 police officers. NCRPO director, Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, said police officers are ready to be deployed to the streets and vital installations of the region to conduct anti-criminality operations; target hardening measures; traffic management/direction and control; and other police public safety services. Abalos said the BFP is also on alert for fire incidents that may occur during the Holy Week. Travelers, meanwhile, are reminded to unplug all appliances before leaving their homes. He has also directed the LGUs to coordinate with local traffic enforcers, barangay tanods, Local Peace and Order Councils, volunteers, and other force multipliers in planning and preparing for the influx of people in their localities

Source: Philippines News Agency