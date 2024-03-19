DILG-led Bohol Task Force starts Chocolate hills structures probe

MANILA: Members of the Bohol Task Force are now in the province and have started a probe on the construction of a resort within the popular Chocolate Hills, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos said on Tuesday. 'Iimbestigahan naming mabuti ang buong isyu na ito (We will investigate this whole issue thoroughly)," Abalos said in a news release. Abalos created the task force composed of legal and technical personnel from the DILG to probe the Captain's Peak Resort in Sagbayan, Bohol. The resort caught the attention and ire of the netizens after it was built right in the middle of the famed natural attraction. He said the task force will examine all pertinent documents relative to the construction of the resort in a UNESCO World Heritage site. Abalos said the task force would look into the possible liability and accountability, as well as recommending the filing of cases against everyone involved in the construction of Captain's Peak Resort. He also instructed the l ocal government units (LGUs) involved to participate in the process. Abalos said the task force would implement the DILG's mandate and ensure that all parties involved are identified and are brought to justice. Chocolate Hills is also a protected area under Proclamation No. 1037, series of 1997 and Republic Act No. 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992. He said no timeline was imposed for the Bohol Task Force to complete its probe. However, Abalos underscored that the probe would be complete and 'no stone would be left unturned.' He added those that would be found liable would be charged before the Office of the Ombudsman. Source: Philippines News Agency