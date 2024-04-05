DILG, gov’t fiscal bodies partner on sound financial mgmt in LGUs

MANILA : The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has partnered with the government's fiscal oversight bodies on the adoption of sound public financial management measures to ensure improved performance and efficient delivery of basic services by local government units (LGUs). DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and representatives of the Secretaries of the public financial management (PFM) oversight agencies - the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the departments of budget and management (DBM), finance (DOF) and human settlements and urban development (DHSUD) - signed Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) 1 s. 2024 on Public Financial Management (PFM) in simple rites in Quezon City on Wednesday, the DILG said in a news release Friday. 'Effective public financial management is the backbone of our governance framework and vehicle in driving inclusive growth and sustainable development in the country,' Abalos said. He also noted that sound fiscal management, including the impr ovement of the tax regime, is outlined as one of the goals in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. Abalos said the JMC aims to strengthen the adoption of a more evidence-based approach to service delivery of LGUs, ensuring that local programs and projects to be budgeted and implemented are truly responsive to the existing situation and needs of local communities. The joint memorandum was designed to harmonize and align the DILG, DHSUD, NEDA, DBM, and DOF's respective PFM policies, implementing guidelines, tools, programs, and projects with key cross-cutting concerns in local governance. 'We envision a stronger partnership and convergence of efforts among all the PFM Oversight Agencies in continuously providing guidance, developing relevant systems and tools, and in building capacities of LGUs in the implementation of effective and efficient PFM in their respective localities,' Abalos said. He also assured that the DILG would implement efforts to uphold the practice of fiscal discipline and sus tainability, transparency, and accountability in the use of public funds at the local government level. He added that the DILG's Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) includes LGU Financial Administration and Sustainability, as one of the areas being assessed to foster a culture of good governance among LGUs amid the challenges in the local government landscape. Boosting food security In a related development, the DILG has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an Israeli agricultural center to provide intensive training and education to selected local agriculture students on modern food security solutions. Abalos and AgroStudies chief executive officer (CEO) Yaron Tamir signed the MOU in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday. Under the pact, the DILG will collaborate with LGUs in the selection of eligible students to participate in the 11-month AgroStudies program in Israel, focusing on various aspects of agriculture, including crop cultivation, livestock management, and agricultural technology. A grostudies is an international training center that provides a program for agricultural education to interns from developing countries around the world. Abalos thanked the Israeli Embassy and the center for their friendship and partnership, noting that this would be a great boost to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision of ensuring food security under the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) brand of governance. 'We thank our partners for this continuous partnership of you transferring the technology and best practices to our Filipino farmers,' he said. Abalos also cited the agency's Halina't Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay (HAPAG) Program, which complements the national government's food security measures, and the KADIWA ng Pangulo program, which provides access to quality and safe food items at affordable prices. Meanwhile, Tamir said the Philippines was the first partner country of Israel over the past 20 years, with about 8,000 Filipinos as scholars in this program, the largest among 15 partner countri es in the AgroStudies internship program. 'Our purpose is for the students and farmers to learn modern technologies in Israel and engage in businesses in the Philippines. I promise that as long as I am the CEO, the Philippines will have the highest quota,' he said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency