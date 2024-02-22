DILG gives 75 LGUs P13M each to improve water systems

MANILA: A total of 75 local government units (LGUs) nationwide will each get PHP13.33 million to fund the further improvement of their water systems, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday. In a statement, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said LGUs would be made fully accountable for ensuring that the fund would be used for its intended purpose. 'Pag binigay namin sa inyo ang benepisyo, may kasama itong mga responsibilidad (When we give you this benefit, it comes with some responsibilities). Even if you mean well, gamitin natin ng tama ang pribilehiyo na naipagkaloob sa inyo (You must utilize properly the privilege given to you),' he said. The program covers projects ranging from the construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of Level III water supply systems or existing sanitary toilets and hygiene facilities for public places. The amount will come from the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) Program under the 2024 national budget. The SAFPB is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening the partnership and collaboration between LGUs and civil society organizations (CSOs). Abalos added that despite the recent improvements in water and sanitation, more localities still need crucial assistance from the government, especially those without an identified water source and those that are geographically isolated. The DILG chief elaborated that the program complies with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call to increase local access to reliable and clean sources of water. The program is also in line with the Philippines' Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP), which was institutionalized by the President through Executive Order 31. 'We shall comply with this directive of the President. Especially there is El Niño, we must not just govern but also foster a culture of genuine engagement so that workable solutions could flow from there,' Abalos said. Source: Philippines News Agency