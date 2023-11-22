DILG cites 16 NorMin LGUs for anti-drug programs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday awarded 16 local government units (LGUs) in the Northern Mindanao Region for implementing exemplary performance in the anti-illegal drugs campaign. During the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Awards held in Quezon City, the LGUs in four provinces in the region were given "national awardee" status. All five LGUs in Camiguin province -- Catarman, Guinsiliban, Mahinog, Mambajao, and Sagay -- were given the distinction. In Misamis Oriental, recognized were the LGUs of Binuangan, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Lugait, and Naawan. In Lanao del Norte province, the awardees included the LGUs of Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Kauswagan, and Sapad; and two others in Bukidnon province, Damulog and Malitbog. All 16 LGUs garnered a score of 100 functionality points during the conduct of the 2022 ADAC Performance Audit. In addition, the Municipalities of Binuangan, Maramag, in Bukidnon and Calamba, Misamis Occidental were also acclaimed for their dedication and service in providing quality Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) for persons who used drugs. DILG Benjamin Abalos, Jr. cited that LGUs are essential in the fulfillment of the government's anti-drug war efforts, further emphasizing that the current administration will proactively strengthen the war against illegal drugs. 'To battle this problem, we must battle it directly to the grassroots, and the battleground is on the LGUs," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency