DILG chief urges LGUs to exert all efforts in Covid-19 prevention

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año urged the local government units (LGUs) to exert all efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in their respective areas.

Año made his call during the coordination meeting with the Laguna Task Force, Regional Task Force, and the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 on Wednesday. He also noted Laguna has higher fatality rate compared to national level.

He said one reason for the hike in fatality rate could be the people’s behavior where they only seek medical help once their symptoms worsen.

“Kapag sinusunod ang minimum health standards tulad ng pagsusuot ng face mask, pag-observe ng physical distancing at palagiang paghuhugas ng mga kamay ay hindi basta-basta mahahawaan ng virus ang isang tao (When minimum health standards are observed, like wearing of masks, physical distancing and regular handwashing, people won’t easily contract the disease),” he said.

Meanwhile, NTF chairperson Secretary Delfin Lorenza said the purpose of their visit in Laguna was to help the local government prevent the increase of infections.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Jose Odilon Inoncillo reported the province’s industrial parks have weak points where transmission of the disease happens.

These include the canteen, locker room, comfort room, designated smoking area, shuttle service, and dormitory.

“Sa mga nabanggit na weak points nagkakaroon ng pagkakahawa ang mga manggagawa tulad na lamang sa mga canteens na nag-aalis ng mga face mask kapag kakain at mag-kukuwentuhan habang kumakain at walang (In these weak points, workers get infected, like in canteens where face masks are removed while eating and chatting, and no) physical distancing,” Inoncillo said.

He said about 50 percent of its shuttle passengers have no face masks while using cellphones, chatting, and sharing snacks inside the shuttle service.

The health official also said most employees are not observing proper disinfection like washing of hands and at least 45 workers stay in one dormitory.

Año reiterated the strict implementation and adherence to the minimum health standards set by the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

As of Aug. 4, Laguna has 3,548 Covid-19 cases, with 1,640 recoveries and 110 deaths. Of the confirmed infections, 1,798 are active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency