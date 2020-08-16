DILG chief tests positive anew for Covid-19

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Sunday said he tested positive again for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Año said in a statement that he began experiencing flu-like symptoms including sore throat and body aches on Aug. 13, prompting him to undergo reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) the following day.

“Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for Covid-19. In the meantime, I am being closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation,” Año said.

He urged all persons he had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with Department of Health guidelines, and take appropriate action.

“I also make this announcement to emphasize the severity of the virus, and to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. By adhering to these guidelines, we can all help keep our loved ones and our community safe. Keep safe everyone and God bless us all,” he said.

Año was first tested for Covid-19 on March 31 and he had undergone a second Covid-19 test on April 8 which turned out negative.

Source: Philippines News Agency