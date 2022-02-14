﻿DILG chief says NCR not ready yet for Alert Level 1

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año cautioned on Sunday that the National Capital Region should not be downgraded yet from Alert Level 2 to 1, especially with the ongoing national election campaign.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will update quarantine guidelines, effective February 15 to 28, on Monday.

“Sa mga susunod na araw, kailangan talaga tayong magbantay pa dahil alam natin na papalapit nang papalapit ‘yan. Pa-igting nang pa-igting ‘yung kanilang pangangampanya, lalo na kapag pumasok na ‘yung (In the coming days, we really need to be on guard, as the election nears, poll activities are getting more intense especially at the start of the) local election period,” he said in a radio interview.

Candidates for the House of Representatives, regional, provincial, city, and municipal positions will begin their campaign on March 25.

“’Pag sinabi nating Alert Level 1, minimum public health standards na lang ma-iiwan diyan tapos lahat pwede na, 100 percent na halos lahat ng activity. Baka mabilaukan tayo rito (When we say Alert Level 1, only minimum health standards will be left and then everything is already allowed, all activities are almost 100 percent. We might not be able to handle it),’’ Año added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief, Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, reminded the public to continue practicing physical distancing and avoid public displays of affection when they celebrate Valentine’s Day on Monday.

In a statement sent to reporters on Sunday, Alba said they acknowledge the “celebration of love” but the coronavirus does not.

“May we remind the public to avoid crowding or gathering in public areas. Also, let us avoid public display of affection so we can set a good example to others. Part of the protocol is to still wear face masks,” Alba said. “Let us show that love to our countrymen by contributing toward healthy and safe living.”

