DILG chief denies issuing new ‘sabong’ modernization order

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Monday denied the issuance of a directive providing for the modernization of cockpit operations in the country.

In a statement, Abalos said his office had received reports of an “unnumbered and unsigned memorandum circular with the subject “Guidelines on the Modernization of Cockpit Operation or Cockfighting” in all local government units (LGUs) which had given the wrong public impression of the new guidelines related to ‘sabong.’

Abalos clarified that this is a “spurious and unofficial document” and advised the cockfighting aficionados to trust only official sources.

“Official copies of DILG issuances may be accessed at our website (www.dilg.gov.ph), while official statements, reports, and updates are posted through our social media pages,’’ Abalos asserted.

He said the latest official DILG directive pertaining to cockpit operations is DILG MC No. 2022-003 dated Jan. 19, 2022, with the subject “Guidelines on the Resumption of Cockpit Operations or Cockfighting in Areas Under Alert level 2 or Lower.’’

Under this MC, only technology-based platforms and cashless betting are allowed to prevent the physical contact or exchange of bets inside the cockpit arena.

Source: Philippines News Agency