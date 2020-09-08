DILG chief back to work after recovering from Covid-19

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he has returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Balik work na ko (I have reported back to work). I feel good pero siyempre kailangan magpalakas pa, kaya hinay-hinay pa rin (but of course, I need to recover my strength so I am taking things lightly). I have to go out but it would be just for key and priority activities for now,” Año said in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Año tested negative for Covid-19 last week before he was discharged from the hospital on August 30, two weeks after he tested positive on August 16.

DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya also confirmed that Año was declared as fit to work by his doctors after fully recovering from the disease.

“Limited face to face meetings and on a case to case basis. Mostly online meetings if possible. We thank the public for your prayers and expressions of support to Secretary Año,” Malaya said.

Año urged the public to follow minimum health standards against the risks of Covid-19 infection, such as wearing face mask and face shield in all public places, avoiding crowded places, practicing safe physical distancing, and proper personal hygiene.

Año first tested positive for Covid-19 on March 31. He recovered and tested negative for the virus on April 8.

Source: Philippines News Agency