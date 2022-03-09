﻿DILG beefs up anti-drug ops amid hiked mobility under AL 1

Law enforcers saw a significant increase in the volume of illegal drugs seized in operations during the past week amid increased mobility in many areas under the most relaxed Alert Level 1.

Speaking to President Rodrigo Duterte during his Talk to the People on Monday night, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said authorities seized a total of PHP424.7 million from February 27 to March 5, from only PHP159 million seized from the previous seven-day period from February 20 to 26.

“So ito po ay maaaring bunga na din ng pagluluwag natin, nagkaroon ng mobility, kumilos ang mga tao at puwedeng samantalahin po ng mga illegal drug traders. Lalo pa natin paiigtingin ang ating mga operation para siguradong hindi mapagsamantalahan ng mga illegal drug operators ang ating pagbaba ng kaso at pagluluwag sa Alert Level 1 (This is probably due to the easing of restrictions which resulted in increased mobility. Illegal drug traders took advantage of the situation. We will intensify our operations to make sure that they will not be able to go on with their activities while we see eased restrictions and decrease in cases under Alert Level 1),” he added.

In the same period, the DILG chief reported that 1,307 drug suspects were nabbed in the 916 operations.

A total of 76 drug personalities personally surrendered while one death was recorded during the police operations.

The confiscated illegal drugs in the weeklong operation included 7.5 kilos of shabu, 3,114.2 kilos of marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, and 1.2 grams of ecstasy.

Following the implementation of Alert Level 1 in many areas, Año noted that the number of granular lockdown areas across the country has dropped to 37.

Out of this number, 31 are in the Cordillera Administrative Region, four are in Ilocos Region and two are in Metro Manila.

On health protocol violations, 33,143 persons were warned, 7,596 were fined, 2,640 were subjected to community service, 10 were brought to inquest proceedings and 1,132 others were arrested and charged for not wearing face masks.

The DILG chief also noted that the number of mass gathering violators increased by 57.85 percent with 350 persons warned and two others fined.

He noted that 14,800 individuals were reprimanded, 393 were fined or cited and 1,306 underwent community service for violating the physical distancing rule with the incidents rising by 29.14 percent.

