Digos City’s first Covid-19 patient recovers

This city’s first recorded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient has recovered and tested negative for the disease at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mayor Josef Cagas said the 38-year-old patient was discharged from the hospital when he tested negative last Saturday.

The patient was among those who attended the six-cock derby at the Matina Gallera in Davao City early last month that triggered the spread of the virus, prompting several local government units to declare their respective areas under community quarantine.

Digos City still has 14 patients under investigation (PUIs), three of whom are in stable condition and are set to be released from confinement, Cagas said.

Eleven of the PUIs are still under home quarantine. The city has 78 persons under monitoring (PUMs), most of them waiting for clearance from local health officials.

On the other hand, local health officials said the 71-year-old woman who died in one of the hospitals in Digos City due to diabetes and was suspected of having Covid-19 had tested negative for the viral disease.

Meanwhile, Cagas urged the public to follow all the protocols and guidelines of the “Intensified Community Quarantine” issued under an executive order on March 31.

He said the return to normalcy would largely depend on the residents’ cooperation.

Under the intensified community quarantine (ICQ) motorcycle back-riding is still allowed provided that the driver and the passenger wear crash helmets, face masks, and other gear to protect them from the virus.

Entry and exit points inside the Digos public market have also been established to minimize crowding among market-goers. Source: Philippines News Agency