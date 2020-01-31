Digital tourism technology to cover more NegOr churches

More churches in the Diocese of Dumaguete will be receiving Quick Response (QR) Code markers as part of a digital tourism project of Smart Communications, Inc. in relation to the upcoming quincentennial or 500 years celebration of Christianity in the Philippines.

Msgr. Julius Perpetuo Heruela, chair of the Commission on Church Cultural Heritage of the Diocese of Dumaguete, on Wednesday afternoon said the additional QR Code markers will be for a select number of churches in Negros Oriental.

The first batch of seven QR Code markers that the telecommunications company had installed, through its partner InnoPub, were for churches in nearby Siquijor Island, and which were turned over to Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes in July of last year.

This time, the churches that would receive the QR Code markers are the St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral here (seat of the diocese); St. Andrew The Apostle Parish Church in Amlan; St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church in Manjuyod; San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Bais; St. Anthony of Padua Parish Church in Sibulan; St. James The Greater Parish Church in Tanjay City; Holy Child Parish Church in Jimalalud; San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Zamboanguita; San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Dauin; St. Thomas of Villanueva Parish Church in Bayawan City; St. Nicholas of Bari Parish Church in Siaton; and St. Augustine of Hippo Parish Church in Bacong.

Smart Communications, Inc. Public Affairs for Vis-Min head, lawyer Maria Jane Paredes will lead the official turnover of the QR Code markers on Friday in Bacong.

Prior to that, InnoPub, which is behind the digital tourism technology, will be conducting basic training for representatives from the different parishes on the maintenance and updating of information found in the QR Codes.

The QR Code technology allows tourists quick and easy access to digital information about a church that they are visiting by simply downloading a scanner app on their smartphones or via the Near Field Communication (NFC).

The churches that have been chosen in the diocese are either of heritage value or having historical importance, Heruela said.

The markers will be installed strategically at the entrance of the churches, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency