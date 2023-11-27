Latest News

Diesel and Kerosene Prices to Rise in the Philippines on November 28

Manila, Philippines – After a period of price rollbacks, fuel prices in the Philippines are set to increase from Tuesday, with diesel and kerosene seeing a rise, while gasoline prices remain unchanged.

According to Philippines News Agency, In separate advisories, major oil companies including Seaoil Philippines Inc., Caltex Philippines, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., and Petron Corp. announced an increase in diesel prices by PHP0.30 per liter and kerosene by PHP0.65 per liter. Similarly, Cleanfuel, Jetti Petroleum, and PTT Philippines will also raise diesel prices by PHP0.30 per liter. This adjustment comes after a slight decrease in pump prices last week, where gasoline prices were reduced by PHP0.75 per liter, diesel by PHP0.65, and kerosene by PHP0.60. Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) indicated that as of November 21, the year-to-date net increase stands at PHP12.30 per liter for gasoline, PHP5.70 per liter for diesel, and PHP1.09 per liter for kerosene.

