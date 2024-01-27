DICT trains Viscom soldiers in cybersecurity management

CEBU: Information technology personnel of the Visayas Command (Viscom) are now cybersecurity-ready after completing training for protection, detection and response against cyber breaches. Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, Viscom commander, said they partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Central Visayas (DICT-7) in exposing 29 soldiers to a two-day cybersecurity training that ended here Friday. The Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems of Viscom and the DICT-7 Cybersecurity Division organized the training to capacitate IT personnel to become capable of protection, detection, and response when cybersecurity-related incidents arise. Arevalo said the command intends to organize a Computer Emergency Response Team that will counter or remedy cybersecurity breaches. 'With the blistering pace of technological change, the cybersecurity threat has evolved dramatically, and it comes in many forms, from identity theft to botnets and ransomware. It is facilitated by a wide range of threat actors, from multi-national cybercrime syndicates to insider threats and hackers,' he said in a statement. DICT-7 cybersecurity lead Royden Rusiana and cybersecurity specialist Phoebus Keith Advincula gave lectures and hands-on trainings to educate participants about the emerging trends on IT vulnerabilities and security issues. 'For us to better perform our mandate is for us to continue to learn, innovate and adapt to the ever-changing security environment,' Arevalo added. Source: Philippines News Agency