DICT to boost competency of Caraga residents on data privacy

An opportunity for residents in the Caraga Region to further expand their knowledge on data privacy is set to open through free online training to be conducted by the regional office of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT-13). 'The five-day free online Data Privacy Competency Framework training will be conducted from April 17 to 21 from 8:00 in the morning to noon,' DICT-13 said in an advisory Thursday. Acceptance of interested participants to the free online training is currently going on, the agency said, adding that the free online training will also be open to government employees in the area. 'The free online training will focus on privacy and security regulations aligned with Republic Act 10173, or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, DICT-13 said. It said the training is best recommended for residents aspiring to become personal information controllers, personal information processors, and data protection officers.

