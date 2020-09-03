DICT provides free Wi-Fi to schools, hospitals in Zambales

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has recently provided several free wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) hotspots in the province of Zambales as part of its “Free Wi-Fi For All” program.

In a statement on Thursday, the DICT said a total of 12 operational sites are built in schools, hospitals, and quarantine facilities in the province such as in the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital, Masinloc Isolation Facility, Candelaria District Hospital, San Marcelino District Hospital, and Kolehiyo ng Subic.

DICT Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II said Zambales will serve as a showcase for the DICT’s information and communications technology (ICT) initiatives beginning with providing improved internet access in the educational sector for online and blended learning.

“Our goal had always been to make Zambales a showcase for ICT initiatives by helping the province meet its connectivity demands for the new normal,” Honasan said.

The DICT said the project was the result of a memorandum of agreement signed by Honasan and Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. in January 2020.

As of August 19, it said a total of 4,758 free Wi-Fi access points has been installed nationwide, with plans to build more in public places such elementary schools, high schools, state universities and colleges, and Covid-19 facilities such as government hospitals, rural health units, and quarantine facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency