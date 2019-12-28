DICT provides free connectivity to 105 sites in Caraga in 2019

Thousands of Caraganons now enjoy free connectivity through the internet with the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All Project of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

As of December 20 this year, a total of 105 free Wi-Fi sites were successfully installed by the DICT in the region.

Connectivity through the internet is very important today. It's no longer a luxury but a need to everyone, said Lawrence P. Salang, the provincial officer of DICT in Agusan del Norte.

Salang told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that information is efficiently channeled through the internet.

People get up-to-date information through the internet, he added.

Free internet also allows people to connect to family members, do business, and transact to government offices, Salang said.

Of the 105 sites provided with free Wi-Fi, 84 are installed in different areas in the province of Agusan del Norte, the data provided by DICT said.

Most of the 84 sites are in Butuan City, the regional center of Caraga with 77 that concentrated in six schools, one hospital and the rest to government offices.

Two sites were also provided in Cabadbaran City, and one site each in the municipalities of Buenavista, Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, and Tubay.

Salang said most of the sites in municipalities are concentrated in municipal plazas.

Four free Wi-Fi sites were also installed in the province of Agusan del Sur particularly at the municipal hall, library, and plaza in the Municipality of Sibagat and one at the Municipal Plaza of Sta. Josefa town.

A total of 13 free Wi-Fi sites are now enjoyed by residents of different towns in the province of Surigao del Norte, the DICT data said.

Free connectivity can now be accessed in the Municipal Plazas of Alegria, Bacuag, Gigaquit, Malimono, Placer, Taganaan, and Tubod towns; at the Mainit Mini Park in Mainit town; two sites each in the towns of Claver and San Francisco; and one site in the town of Socorro in Siargao Island.

Four free Wi-Fi sites were also installed in the province of Surigao del Sur, particularly in the Municipal Plaza of Barobo town and three sites in the town of Lingig.

Salang said DICT will provide more free Wi-Fi sites next year, particularly in Siargao Island and the Province of Dinagat Islands.

We will prioritize hospital sites next year to provide residents with patient free access to Wi-Fi, he added.

The provision of free Wi-Fi access is under Republic Act 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places law signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Aug. 2, 2017.

Section 2 of RA 10929 indicates the government's recognition to the vital role of information and communications technology in nation-building, and declares its policy to promote an environment for the development of structures that would ensure the availability and accessibility to reliable and secure internet access suitable to the needs and aspirations of the nation.

The establishment of free Wi-Fi aims to provide free access to internet service in public places throughout the country, to promote knowledge-building among citizens and enable them to participate and compete in the evolving information and communication age.

Source: Philippines News Agency