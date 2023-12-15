DICT program connects entire Dinagat Islands to internet

BUTUAN: All seven municipalities in Dinagat Islands province are now connected to the internet through the Department of Information and Communications Technology's (DICT) Free Wi-Fi for All program. 'The successful connection in Dinagat to the free Wi-Fi program is a significant milestone and will support our efforts to propel the island province into a new era of progress and development,' Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said in an interview on Friday. Online accessibility includes public spaces such as plazas and parks, as well as government facilities like municipal halls, schools, rural health units, and tourism offices. In San Jose municipality, where the seat of the provincial government is situated, free Wi-Fi can be accessed at the capitol compound and the provincial legislative building. The connectivity, the governor said, will also bridge Dinagat Islands into markets, which will positively impact entrepreneurship and economic growth in the province. 'The DICT program provided us with the ability to connect, transact, and collaborate online which will foster a more dynamic and resilient local economy, and enhance the livelihoods of our residents,' Demerey said. Benefiting most from the Wi-Fi program are students who can now have access to a wealth of knowledge, educational opportunities, and valuable information, the governor added. Source: Philippines News Agency